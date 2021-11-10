Coastal Five running event launches in Taranaki this month

The Coastal Five is five events in two days, where participants choose their race or compete in all five. Photo / Supplied

The Coastal Five is five events in two days, where participants choose their race or compete in all five. Photo / Supplied

A brand-new running event is launching in Taranaki this month.

The Coastal Five is five events in two days, where participants choose their race or compete in all five. The event takes place on November 20-21.

The Coastal Five is created by husband and wife Mark Turner and Suzanne McCarthy, of World Multisport.

Mark and Suzanne are international multisport coaches who relocated to New Plymouth last year with the ambition to launch an innovative running challenge in Taranaki.

Mark and Suzanne are working closely with the local council to ensure they can operate within the Government's guidelines.

Mark says he and his wife are committed to providing a safe event that is within the government frameworks provided.

"This is our first year and we are not the Auckland Marathon or Queenstown Marathon with entries in the tens of thousands. The current level 2 framework is workable for events like the Coastal Five where you are managing less than 1000 people. This is a big reason why you will see many event organisers say that they cannot operate in level 2."

He says the event has attracted entries from all over New Zealand.

"This was prior to the lockdown. Those entrants in Auckland and others from outside the region who are now unable to travel to Taranaki have been able to transfer their entries to the 2022 event or request a refund."

Suzanne says while it's not ideal circumstances, she and Mark are committed to making this event a success.

"We also want to give our running community a chance to put all their training to the test. We are huge advocates for the benefits of exercise on mental health and with the strains of Covid-19 and the lockdowns on our collective mental wellness, we want to put on an event that gives people a goal that they can train for, get them moving and provide them with a sense of accomplishment. We've had incredible support from the local community here in Taranaki and are excited to welcome back those who are unable to travel in 2022."

Entries are open until midnight, November 18. To enter, go to www.coastalfive.co.nz.

Day 1:

Coastal Half Marathon

Lake Mangamahoe 4.5km

Pukekura Park 5km

Day 2:

Pukeiti 10km Climb

Devon Street Mile