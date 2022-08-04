Sherilee Jane with Pravia MI about to start their test. Photo/ Rachael Phillips

Sherilee Jane with Pravia MI about to start their test. Photo/ Rachael Phillips

The Coastal Adult Riding Club held a successful start to its Winter Dressage series.

The first round took place at the Egmont A&P Showgrounds on Saturday July 23.

Entries in the higher levels were down from previous years but the lower levels were well supported.

The judges for the day were Tracey O'Rorke from Opunake and Kay Bloomfield from Eltham.

Results:

Class 1 Riding Club Test 1A: 1st Amelia Siffleet, Dylan, 2nd Jenna Lintern, Violet Belle, 3 Paula Glasgow, Our Wonder, 4 Lisa Watkins, Secret Identity.

Class 2- Pony Club Test J.6: 1st Maree Collins, He's A Gem, 2nd Sheree Espin, Royal, 3rd Helen McCallum, Beau, 4th Kerrin Coleman, Vital to Smooch.

Class 3 Pony Club Test J.8: 1st Maree Collins, He's A Gem, 2nd Helen McCallum, Beau, 3rd Kerrin Coleman, Vital to Smooch, 4th Sheree Espin, Royal.

Class 4 Riding Club 2 A: 1st Kiera Sifflet, Braham Little Minx, 2nd Sherilee Jane, Pravia MI).

Class 5 Pony Club Test I/12: 1st Sharon Keith, Spike, 2nd Emily Perrin, Ruby.

Class 6 Riding Club 4 A: 1st Michelle Nelly, Rikki.

Class 7 Riding Club 4 B: 1st Michelle Nelly,Rikki, 2nd Sharon Keith, Spike.