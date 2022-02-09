Inglewood won the 2021 CMK rugby premiership. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Rugby has announced CMK Chartered Accountants have signed a three-year extension as the naming rights partner of Taranaki Club Rugby.

The extension continues a long-standing relationship and reaffirms its commitment to the rugby community locally. CMK Chartered Accountants began sponsoring Taranaki Club Rugby in 2015.

Taranaki's topflight club competition will continue to be known as the CMK Premiership with the CMK logo appearing on the sleeve of all eight CMK Premiership playing jerseys.

The CMK Premiership is scheduled to kick-off under lights on Friday, April 8, with NPOB, Spotswood United, defending champions Inglewood and Southern hosting in round one.

CMK Chartered Accountants support of Taranaki Rugby will also extend to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls with their brand to be displayed on the upper back of the replacement player jerseys.

The highly respected firm has been providing accounting, taxation and business development support to clients across Taranaki for nearly 70 years and they have offices across Taranaki in New Plymouth, Stratford and Hāwera.

They are also well known for getting behind local events and sporting codes.

CMK Chartered Accountants principal Andrew Darke was rapt to extend their partnership with grassroots rugby around Taranaki Maunga.

"The CMK team are delighted to continue our relationship with the Taranaki Rugby. We value being the naming rights partner of Taranaki Club Rugby as this is the cornerstone of rugby in the province. We are looking forward to another hotly contested season of club rugby. We are also very proud to support the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls and wish them well for the upcoming season."