Home / Stratford Press

Cleaning up nature: Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki collects 325 litres of waste

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Peter Sherie from Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki with the Sustainable Taranaki team for the Nature Clean Up.

Peter Sherie from Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki with the Sustainable Taranaki team for the Nature Clean Up.

The Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki team have removed 325 litres of rubbish from the environment.

This week the team worked alongside Sustainable Taranaki’s zero waste manager Suzy Randall and communications manager Sophie Walker to sort rubbish found around Lake Rotomanu, Waiwhakaiho River banks and on the northern and beach side of the Te Rewa Rewa Bridge as part of a Nature Clean Up.

Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki manager Colin Shotter said it was disappointing to see so much rubbish.

“While some parts of this area were quite clear of rubbish, the team found pockets along the beach or in the bush where people had discarded large amounts of rubbish.”

While there was plenty of recyclable material found contained in the rubbish, much of it still ended up going to landfill as the items were contaminated. . In total, only 25% of all the rubbish collected was able to be diverted from landfill into either compost or recycling.

Of the 325 litres collected the team found 240 litres of waste and 20 litres each of glass, plastic bottles, aluminium cans and mixed recyclables (cardboard and plastics). They also found recyclable metals and golf balls and utensils that could be reused. The most unusual find was half of an old metal drum.

Bins of rubbish collected during the clean up.
Bins of rubbish collected during the clean up.


The collection was a way to sort the rubbish into recycling, compost, glass, soft plastics and landfill, start a brand audit data collection and educate Tranzit’s team on recycling tips and tricks, said Randall.

“It is great to meet people that want to contribute to reducing the amount of plastic and other pollutants flowing into our awa and moana.”

She said the Nature Clean Up not only helped the environment but also raised awareness within the community of the importance of taking responsibility for the environment.

“We had many members of the public asking what we were up to and how they could get involved in future.”


