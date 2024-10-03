Peter Sherie from Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki with the Sustainable Taranaki team for the Nature Clean Up.

Peter Sherie from Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki with the Sustainable Taranaki team for the Nature Clean Up.

The Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki team have removed 325 litres of rubbish from the environment.

This week the team worked alongside Sustainable Taranaki’s zero waste manager Suzy Randall and communications manager Sophie Walker to sort rubbish found around Lake Rotomanu, Waiwhakaiho River banks and on the northern and beach side of the Te Rewa Rewa Bridge as part of a Nature Clean Up.

Tranzit Coachlines Taranaki manager Colin Shotter said it was disappointing to see so much rubbish.

“While some parts of this area were quite clear of rubbish, the team found pockets along the beach or in the bush where people had discarded large amounts of rubbish.”

While there was plenty of recyclable material found contained in the rubbish, much of it still ended up going to landfill as the items were contaminated. . In total, only 25% of all the rubbish collected was able to be diverted from landfill into either compost or recycling.