Citizens Advice Bureau celebrating 50 years of serving the community

For 50 years the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) has given advice to the public by providing information on a variety of topics including housing, consumer rights, immigration, and employment.

This year CAB Awareness Week runs from March 8 to 14. This is a time to recognise CAB volunteers and staff who dedicate their time to providing free confidential advice and access to the rights and services people need.

The Citizens Advice Bureau has been working for positive social change for 50 years in an ever-changing world and is ready to serve the public for the next five decades and beyond.

"We are proud of the legacy the CAB has created and for the future it will forge," says Peter Death from Stratford's Central Taranaki Agency.

"We want to remind everyone that our service remains free, trustworthy and confidential – where people can pop in and visit, call us on the phone, or contact us via our website by using live chat or sending a message.

"We want to acknowledge our hard-working volunteers and staff. Our volunteers are diverse, skilled, experienced and empathetic to any story or situation that comes our way."

CAB volunteers are dedicated to giving back to their community and undertake an intensive training process that ensures they are ready for queries and issues, and provide options based on research.

"We take the time to listen, and aim to ensure that you get the information you need whether it's about your rights in a particular situation or to find a specific service, we will find a way forward," says Peter.

"You can visit us at Stratford 270 Broadway or call 06 765 5250. We're here to help."

■ CAB Awareness Week: March 8 to 14.