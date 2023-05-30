Christopher Luxon is stopping in at Fieldtorque Taranaki on Friday. Photo / Alex Burton

Taranaki farmers are invited to have a free breakfast with National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

Christopher is stopping in at Fieldtorque Taranaki on Friday to speak to farmers at the business’ free Farmers’ Breakfast.

Fieldtorque Taranaki general manager Carl Hinton says the team is delighted to have the opposition party leader as a guest.

“I was planning to host a Farmer’s Breakfast this month. I emailed the National Party to see if Chris would be in the area sometime this month. They said he’d be travelling through Stratford on Friday this week so I thought I’d tie it all together.”

Carl says the event has generated a lot of interest.

“People are really excited about it. I’ve kept an eye on politics and the National Party’s policies align with our line of work. As a business owner, their policies align with me and I believe they also align with farmers. I know a lot of our farming community are National voters so he’s a good guest to have.”

Carl says Fieldtorque Taranaki regularly support the farming community with free breakfasts and events.

“Farming can be quite a lonely job so we like to host these events so our farmers can get off the farm, socialise and enjoy a nice hot breakfast. We try to run events two to three times a year. Last month we had a golf tournament. ”

He says the farming sector is important to everyone, whether they live in rural communities or big cities.

“Without farming, the country would be screwed. This is a way we can appreciate the work our farmers do and having Christopher Luxon at the breakfast is an added bonus.”

The Details

What: Fieldtorque Taranaki Farmers’ Breakfast

When: Friday, June 2, 8.15am onwards

Where: Fieldtorque Taranaki, 101 Broadway, Stratford

Other: Free event







