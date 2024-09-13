The Christmas Night Market is a fundraiser for the Inglewood TET Stadium and Events Centre.

Doing some early Christmas shopping will help fund upgrades for the TET Stadium and Events Centre in Inglewood.

Event organiser Hayley Duggan said December’s Christmas Night Market is a way to spread joy this Christmas.

“It’s the chance to do some early Christmas shopping and support a great cause and great local crafters, local businesses and food trucks.”

She said the event is a fundraiser for a new path for the TET Stadium and Events Centre, with the stallholders’ fee going towards a new concrete pathway.

“The concrete pathway will go from the main gates around to the grandstand. It’s currently gravel and very difficult for some of our guests to use. We want to make getting to the stadium more accessible.”