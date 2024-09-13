Advertisement
Christmas market fundraiser for Inglewood TET Stadium and Events Centre

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
The Christmas Night Market is a fundraiser for the Inglewood TET Stadium and Events Centre.

Doing some early Christmas shopping will help fund upgrades for the TET Stadium and Events Centre in Inglewood.

Event organiser Hayley Duggan said December’s Christmas Night Market is a way to spread joy this Christmas.

“It’s the chance to do some early Christmas shopping and support a great cause and great local crafters, local businesses and food trucks.”

She said the event is a fundraiser for a new path for the TET Stadium and Events Centre, with the stallholders’ fee going towards a new concrete pathway.

“The concrete pathway will go from the main gates around to the grandstand. It’s currently gravel and very difficult for some of our guests to use. We want to make getting to the stadium more accessible.”

She said last year’s market attracted more than 1000 people, so they decided to bring it back.

“The trust is always looking for different ways to fundraise and bring the community together and this is a way we can do that.”

Duggan, who enjoys crafting herself, said markets are a great way to highlight the community’s creatives.

“We love to support handmade crafts. At this event, we will have a range of products for sale, from customised chopping boards and candles to kids’ garments and jewellery.”

She said the event will be great for the whole family.

“There’ll be food trucks, a playground for the kids and live music from Adrian Whelan for two hours. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

The details:

What: Christmas Night Market

When: Thursday, December 5, 5.30pm start

Where: Jubilee Park, Rata St, Inglewood

Register for stall: email admin@tetstadiuminglewood.com


