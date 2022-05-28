Chris Green will be performing Coaltown Blues at New Plymouth's 4th Wall Theatre this month. Photo / Jasmyne Chung

Chris Green really believes in the importance of Mervyn Thompson's Coaltown Blues.

"So much of what Mervyn Thompson explores in the play is still with us, it still resonates and speaks to the audience."

Chris is passionate about bringing the play to Taranaki - something he is set to finally achieve this week after earlier plans were thwarted by Covid-19.

"It's the fourth attempt at getting this play here. The last cancellation was literally the day before I was due to get up at 4am and travel to Taranaki with it."

The one-man musical drama is set to open at 4th Wall this week, with performances on Friday and Saturday. Both performances are followed by a Q&A session with Chris, who says talking to audiences about the play always helps him as an actor.

"Hearing other people's perspectives on something is a way to grow, to develop your own thinking and it also gives them the opportunity to learn more about the character, to delve deeper."

A retired teacher himself, Chris is always keen to help people develop their understanding and thinking, and will spend some of his time in Taranaki back in the classroom.

"I am doing some workshops with high school students around the play while I am in Taranaki. It's something I really enjoy and talking to students about the play is always enlightening."

Teenagers often view the play differently to other audiences, he says.

"They react very differently so I end up with insights I wouldn't normally get."

During the school workshops, Chris puts himself in a "hotseat" in character, where students can ask him anything and he will answer in character.

"It helps them unpack some of the backstory, rather than just having the words spoken on stage, they can explore the hows and whys. How did the character end up feeling or thinking in a particular way and why did they react or behave in the ways they did."

Issues addressed in the play such as child poverty are things that aren't just taking place on the stage, Chris says.

"I am totally appalled at the child poverty statistics we have today in New Zealand. They really bother me. More, it seems, than they bother those who could actually do something about it. Issues like these are highlighted in the play, which is why the play still speaks so clearly to audiences, the issues are still here."

Student or adult, pensioner or teenager, the play has appeal to all ages, Chris says.

"It also gives an insight into a time in our history that not everyone is familiar with, and offers a look into the politics and culture of a specific time in a particular place in New Zealand."

Chris is no stranger to 4th Wall Theatre audiences, having last performed at the theatre in Under in 2019.

"It's always a pleasure to work with Raewyn and Brett, and they have been really supportive throughout, as I have worked on finally getting Coaltown Blues to Taranaki."

The details:

What: Chris Green in Coaltown Blues, written by Mervyn Thompson

Where: 4th Wall Theatre, Baring Terrace, New Plymouth

When: Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. 7.30pm

Tickets: www.nz.patronbase.com/_4thWallTheatre/Productions/COA1/Performances