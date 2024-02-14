This year's Children's Day activities in Stratford will feature a scooter competition.

Zeal Taranaki and Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC) are joining forces to put on the Stratford Youth Festival on Children’s Day.

Children’s Day is a national celebration of tamariki on Sunday, March 3. In an emailed press release, Zeal Taranaki manager Luke Galley says there’ll be plenty of fun activities in Victoria Park to celebrate.

“We will have music and dance performances, three-on-three basketball and scooter competitions, a hip-hop dance battle, prizes, and free kai and icecreams. We’re planning a real celebration for rangatahi. You can get in front of the crowd and perform, or have your face painted and chill in the sun with a free icecream.

“The festival will have lots to interest intermediate and high school students, but there’ll be something for everyone. It’ll be a day the whole whānau can enjoy.”

SDYC co-chair Victoria Payne says she’ll be there on the day with fellow youth councillors.

“The Youth Council has been putting on and supporting epic events for kids and young people since we were first established over 20 years ago, and we’ll be celebrating our 20s in style at the festival. If you’ve got something we can help with, that’ll benefit tamariki or rangatahi in the district, or ideas for events or youth initiatives, come and visit us in the SDYC tent.”

For more information about the Stratford Youth Festival, people can follow Zeal Taranaki or SDYC on Facebook or Instagram.