Youngsters got to experience all the fun of the circus last week when the team from Circus in a Flash came to town.
After a Pokémon themed show, children who watched the show could then try some of the circus tricks and skills they had seen themselves. From balancing and spinning plates to hula-hooping there was something for everyone to try.
The circus performance and subsequent skills session was offered as part of the Stratford District Council Summer Holiday programme, which has also included a zombie circus themed escape room and bubble and clown shows.