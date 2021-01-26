Voyager 2021 media awards
Stratford Press

Children learn circus skills as part of Stratford library summer holiday programme

Katelyn Buckland, 7, quickly got her hula hoop spinning. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Ilona Hanne
By
Ilona Hanne

Editor

Youngsters got to experience all the fun of the circus last week when the team from Circus in a Flash came to town.

Ruby Howells, 8, was a picture of concentration as she tried to master one of the circus tricks. Photo / Ilona Hanne
After a Pokémon themed show, children who watched the show could then try some of the circus tricks and skills they had seen themselves. From balancing and spinning plates to hula-hooping there was something for everyone to try.

Six-year-old Braith Webb was all smiles as he got taken for ride during the circus show. Photo / Ilona Hanne
The circus performance and subsequent skills session was offered as part of the Stratford District Council Summer Holiday programme, which has also included a zombie circus themed escape room and bubble and clown shows.

Lexi Howells, 8, was all smiles as she managed to balance a plate before spinning it. Photo / Ilona Hanne
