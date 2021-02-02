Children enjoy making a splash at TSB Pool Complex during the school holidays

Amarni Chubb (6) enjoyed playing with the inflatable toys at the TSB Pool Complex.

Children have enjoyed making a splash at Stratford's TSB Pool Complex.

During the school holidays the inflatable toys have been up for kids to play with.

Amarni Chubb (6) says she enjoys visiting the pool.

"I really like swimming."

Amarni says she likes visiting the TSB Pool Complex.

"I really enjoy coming to the pool in summer as it's a great way to cool off when it is hot."

She also likes playing with the inflatable toys.

"They are really fun to play with."

Amarni is part of the Little Steps Stratford Early Childhood Education Centre's Bigger Steps holiday programme.

Wendy Hinton of Little Steps says the children have visited the pools a number of times as part of the programme.

"They really enjoy it. Each day we have a different and fun activity for the Little Steps holiday programme."