The Stratford-based Wild Ones are New Zealand's champions for the cheer sports grade one category. Photo / CheerBrandz

A cheerleading group may have to change their name to the Winning Ones after their recent success.

The Stratford-based Wild Ones are New Zealand’s champions for the cheer sports grade one category.

The group, part of Wild Cheer and Tumble Gym, which operates out of Flint Road Hall, consists of 14 tamaraki, all under 12.

They earned the top spot in the youth (12 and under) category at the CheerBrandz Super Nationals this month.

Coach Nicola Lind says the team had to showcase their stunt and tumble skills in their performance.

“The kids are very dedicated. To come away with the top spot across their grade is amazing. They’ve worked very hard and have earned their win.”

Not only did their performance earn them the champion spot, it put them second out of 65 teams from across New Zealand and Australia in the CheerBrandz Australasian Majors.

Nicola says videos of all teams who had won grand champion at the three CheerBrandz hubs (Auckland, Sydney and Brisbane) were submitted for judging for the title of Super National Grand Champion. The Wild Ones came second, just 0.1 points behind the winners.

“We’re proud of our placing, especially knowing we were so close to first place.”

For Wild Ones cheerleader Kate Strumer (12), placing second at the Australasian Majors was exciting. “It was an amazing feeling.”

Kate likes everything about cheerleading. “The front walkovers, the stunts and the dances are fun. I love the fun of it and it’s even better when you do well.”

Keva Henderson (6) also likes everything about the sport. “My favourite parts are the pyramids, cartwheels and handstands.”

She says she’s happy the team won grand champions. “It’s very cool.”

The Wild Ones weren’t the only successful team from Wild Cheer and Tumble, with the Defiance team winning the grade two youth category, the cheerleaders making up the Mayhem team winning first in the level one senior (10-18 years old) and the New Plymouth Chaos team placing sixth in the grade one youth category.

Nicola says each team should be proud of their accomplishments. Wild Cheer and Tumble Gym has a fantastic team of coaches.

“Abbey Fox and Joanne Yan are our New Plymouth coaches and Madison Hiestand, Becki Sharrock, Tori Bayley and Peyton Crosfskey are our Sratford coaches. I’m extremely lucky to be part of a team that is passionate and puts in the time for our athletes.”