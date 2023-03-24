Tamariki from St Patrick's Kaponga worked alongside dancers from Le Moana, led by founder Tupe Lualua, in a workshop. Video / Ilona Hanne

The rhythm of Fa’ataupati [body percussion] and the flow of Ma’ulu’ulu [action song] - along with plenty of smiles and laughter - were to be seen and heard inside Matapu Hall, Ōkaiawa, earlier this month.

There, nine tamaraki from St Patrick’s Primary School Kaponga and eight talented dancers from Le Moana were enjoying sharing their stories and culture. Thanks to support from Todd Energy, pupils from St Patricks, as well as pupils from Matapu School who attended a later workshop that day, were able to learn and perform a colourful Pasifika dance from Wellington-based Le Moana. Le Moana founder, choreographer and director, Tupe Lualua, said the workshop gave tamariki the opportunity to learn something new while also reflecting on their own experience and culture.

“In one part of the dance we are teaching them, it talks about a special place, so I ask them each to think of a place that is special to them, and to introduce that in their movement.”

Many of the tamariki participating are new to Aotearoa themselves, and Tupe says sharing stories, dance and songs is a great way to make people feel welcome, and also remind them of home.

“It’s a real pleasure to spend time with them all, to share our stories and teach them a little bit about where we come from, our culture and heritage.”

Tupe, who is New Zealand-Samoan, and her dance company were in Taranaki to perform at Womad NZ, something she said she was looking forward to.

“Any opportunity to share dance and song with others is something we love.”

Le Moana dancer Christina Tuifao demonstrates a dance movement to a pupil from St Patricks School. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Le Moana has previously performed at the Pacific Dance New Zealand Festival in Auckland, as well as the San Diego International Fringe Festival and in Samoa.

Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT) chief executive Suzanne Porter says it was thanks to the support of Todd Energy that the youngsters were able to not only enjoy a day of learning from Le Moana, but also receive Sunday Womad tickets for themselves and a parent or caregiver.

“Womad wouldn’t be what it is without the support of all our partners. We’re extremely lucky to have had amazing support from a range of organisations in the last 20 years, and it allows us to really maximise the opportunity of having such an array of diverse acts and performers in the region. Music, art and dance is all about inclusion, and our community programmes enable us to make Womad an event for the whole of Taranaki. By bringing world-class acts like Le Moana to the entire region, we hope to expose students to new things and help to inspire and entertain them with a new cultural experience.”

Todd Energy CEO Mark Macfarlane says it’s all about community.

“Todd Energy is proud to have supported this year’s community event, which not only brought artist group Le Moana out into our South Taranaki community to share the culture, creativity and visual storytelling of the Pacific, but also brought the students, teachers and families from Matapu School and St Patrick’s Kaponga together – which is what community is all about.”