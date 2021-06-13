Changes to Taranaki Base Hospital entrances and car parking

A map showing the new layout. Image / Supplied

Several changes to access and car parking at Taranaki Base Hospital have come into place, as part of the Project Maunga Stage Two hospital redevelopment.

From Monday, June 14 the main hospital building entrance and main reception areas will be relocated to the old main entrance beside Cardiology. The full New East Wing Building construction zone will also be established, creating some major changes to the main public car park.

Taranaki DHB's chief executive, Rosemary Clements, says the changes will have a significant impact on patients, visitors and staff so the key is to be well planned and organised for a trip to the hospital.

"We apologise for the inconvenience the new build is going to have on everyone accessing hospital services, but we need to keep the big picture in mind that the Taranaki community will soon have a brand new world-class healthcare facility that meets our future needs."

Clements says quality patient care remains the number one priority during the construction phase and planning teams have been doing a great job to ensure new entrances, access pathways and parking areas are well maintained and easy for the public to use.

"The number of campus car parks will be reduced during the construction of our new East Wing Building, but patient and visitor car parking is a priority. We advise people coming to the hospital to allow a bit more time to get to their appointments, or consider being dropped off and picked up at one of the entrances, or even use the public bus service that delivers right to the hospital door.

"We've tried to keep public car park numbers the same, and the best way to access these is to park close to where you want to go. Please check our website for information on which entrance to use."

Gate 4, accessed via Lyn St, will be the only entry to the main carpark at Taranaki Base, while Gate 1 on David St will be only used for entry into Maternity, Outpatients and the Emergency Department, or for drop-offs at the main entrance and for people needing disability parking.

Gate 2 on Tukapa St will provide entry into the Covid-19 testing centre, Public Health Unit, Child and Adolescent Community Centre (CACC), Medical/Oncology Outpatients, Cancer Co-ordination Centre, Drug and Alcohol and the Older People's Health and Mental Health services, while Gate 3 on Lorna St will be closed for the duration of the build.

Access from the main public car park to the hospital building will be via the new public walkway which is clearly painted in red.

Clements says to help mitigate the impact of car parking on DHB staff a number of initiatives have been put in place as alternative options for getting to work.

"We have a new Park and Ride free shuttle service which is proving popular with staff, as well as a car pooling scheme to encourage shared transport. Staff are also reporting the use of public transport and many are choosing active, sustainable transport like biking, scootering and walking."

For all up to date information on the changes at the Taranaki Base Hospital, see the website: www.tdhb.org.nz