The design plan for Kāwaroa's waterplay area.

Design work for the first stage of Destination Play at Kāwaroa is completed.

Initial plans for the project led by the Taranaki Foundation in conjunction with Ngāti Te Whiti and the New Plymouth District Council have been changed after receiving public feedback.

In an emailed press release, Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford said changes include adding a splash pad for all ages to cool off during the hotter months and stormwater upgrades.

“The splash pad is designed with a strong focus on water sustainability. The runoff will be channelled back to the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, where it will be treated for reuse.

“The stormwater works include upgrades to New Plymouth District Council’s stormwater facilities to help prevent surface flooding of the play space, walkway, and neighbouring properties. By doing these upgrades alongside the construction, we aim to minimise disruption to our community.”

He said they have decided not to continue with reef access plans due to concerns about the reef’s ecosystem.

“The improvements reflect a detailed process, wide consultation and a talented local project team excited to take Destination Play to the next steps.”

The site plan of Destination Play.

Taranaki Foundation chairman Bryce Barnett said the next step is completing the tender process for constructing the play space. He said the start of construction would depend on a range of factors, which include contractor availability, material supply, and planning to minimise disruption to the public.

“We know our community and visitors to New Plymouth want to enjoy this incredible space over the school holidays. The carpark must remain open for users of the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre and Squash Club during peak seasons.“

Bryce said Destination Play is committed to creating a vibrant, inclusive, and fun recreational space for the community.

“We are truly grateful to all the donors, supporters, foundation, Kāwaroa and community partners for your continued support and advocacy as we move closer to realising this vision. While our team is focused on delivering stage one, the development of stage two is also being actively worked on. We are confident of raising the additional funding needed, having successfully secured over $5 million for stage one.”

Ngāti Te Whiti Hapu chairwoman Julie Healey said Ngati Te Whiti continue to support Destination Play and uphold and maintain the principle of kaitiakitanga to all matters and concerns within Ngati Te Whiti rohe.