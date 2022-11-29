Some of the prizes available for the Summer Quest Reading Challenge. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Many good books involve a quest, and this summer young readers in Stratford have been given a quest of their own.

The Stratford Library Summer Quest is a challenge for primary and intermediate-aged children aimed at not just getting them reading, but also out and about and exploring their community.

Stratford Library child and youth librarian Kate Fairhurst says the summer reading programme is designed to capture the imagination of tamariki across the community, whether they are avid bookworms, beginning readers or prefer other activities altogether.

“We will have four different activities. One is based on reading, one on exploring, one on participating and the final activity is based on showing manaakitanga. We know some children are reluctant readers so we’ve set other activities as well to please every primary and intermediate school-aged child and to get them out and about during the summer holidays.”

Each activity comes with a specific challenge, says Kate.

“For the reading activity, children have to set a daily goal and achieve the goal for 20 days to complete the challenge. The explore challenge encourages tamariki to explore the region and visit five spots. For participation, the children have to participate in five events around our district. The manaakitanga activity requires participants to show hospitality, kindness, generosity and support in five different ways.”

There are four prize packs up for grabs, with children only needing to complete one activity to go in the draw.

“Of course, if they complete the four challenges they have four chances to win. Children can choose what prize pack they’d like to go in the draw for.”

Once signed up for the challenge, participants need to visit the library once they’ve completed an activity to earn their sticker and go into the prize draw.

“To sign off the activity they need to come into the library. We’d love people to come in and share their progress over the holidays as well if they’d like.”

A party is planned for the end of the summer quest, where all participants can celebrate their success.

“Participants just need to complete one activity to get an invite to our finale party at the end of January.”

Entry forms for the summer quest can be collected from the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre from Monday, December 5.











