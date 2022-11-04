The 2022 trades graduates, pictured with Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Twenty-three Stratford District graduates of Industry Training Organisations (ITOs) were recognised at this year's Mayor's Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) industry training graduation ceremony.

The event, which took place in Council Chambers on Thursday, November 3, was a time to celebrate success, District Mayor Neil Volzke said.

"It's always a pleasure to host this event," he said, saying the 2022 trades graduation was the 13th such event held in Stratford.

The graduation event was part of the Mayor's Task Force for Jobs initiative, offering graduates, their family and their employers a chance to celebrate their success together.

That was important, Neil added, as graduates didn't do this on their own.

"It's thanks to the support of those around them, and their employers, that they are able to achieve this."

He said the country needs more people in the trade sector, adding that the MTFJ initiative was a great way to help young people to train in the various trade sectors as well as supporting employers through it.

"So get in touch with our MTFJ co-ordinator at council to find out more and how we can help in this."

A message from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was played at the start of the evening, in which she praised the efforts of those who had completed their qualification, as well as those who had supported them and given them the opportunities to do so.

Neil said as well as being presented with their qualification certificate, each graduate was also gifted a Stratford Business Association voucher which could be spent at a wide range of businesses in the district.

He encouraged all graduates to talk to their friends and colleagues about the benefits of working in the trade sector and gaining qualifications through it.

"We need our trades now and we will need them in the future."

The 2022 Trades Graduates:

Kate Keegan: New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Parts and Accessories

Daniel Tofts: New Zealand Certificate in Architectural Aluminium Joinery: Installer with Repairs and Maintenance Level 4

Michael Hills: NZA - NZC in Drinking-Water Treatment (L4) -Multistage Processes Optional Strand

Sanjna Rohit: New Zealand Diploma in Health and Wellbeing: Practice/Applied Practice Level 5

Linda Dollard: New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing: Level 2

Emma McDonald: New Zealand Certificate in Youth Work: Level 3

Supreme Weston: New Zealand Certificate in Youth Work: Level 3

Olive Salisbury: New Zealand Certificate in Youth Work: Level 3

Future Herewini: New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Health Assistant): Level 3

Alvin Dacillo: New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture (Pastoral Livestock Production) (Level 3)

Ronald Isidro: New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture (Pastoral Livestock Production) (Level 3)

Harley Nikora: New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture (Milk Harvesting) (Level 3)

Bradley Bullot: New Zealand Certificate in Primary Industry Production Management (Level 5) with Strands in Livestock Production and Crop Production

Nathan Weir: New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture (Milk Harvesting) (Level 3)

Claire Wicksteed: New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture (Level 4) v2

Brent Dudley: New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (Level 3) with strands v1

Vaughan Jones: New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (Level 3) with strands v1

Matthew McDonald: New Zealand Certificate in Horticulture (Level 3) with strands v1

Aimee Woodhead: NZC in Aquatics (L3) v1 Swim and Water Safety Teacher qualifications

Harmony Hanover: NZC in Aquatics (L3) v1 Swim and Water Safety Teacher qualifications

Donna Taunt: NZC in Aquatics (L3) v1 Swim and Water Safety Teacher qualifications

Wendy Swart: NZC in Aquatics (L3) v1 Swim and Water Safety Teacher qualifications

Mala VanZyl; NZC in Aquatics (L3) v1 Swim and Water Safety Teacher qualifications