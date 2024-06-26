Avon School pupils are swinging into fun with the unveiling of their new playground.
On Monday, June 24, the Central Taranaki school staff, pupils and community gathered for the formal blessing, a culmination of months of planning and building, principal Lisa Hill said.
“We had three options that fit in our budget. It was important to include our tamariki in the process and ensure we came away with a playground that they wanted which included elements focusing on strength, co-ordination and safe risk to encourage the students to explore.”
The new playground was blessed by Hemi Haddon, the school’s kaumatua.
“We were thankful he came down to bless this new addition to our school, inviting the school whānau to be involved with the blessing and ensuring we are all protected and that our new playground is safe.”