The school had a budget of $75,000, with $25,000 from the Taranaki Electricity Trust and the rest funded by the school board. The result is a playground that features a climbing frame, swings and a nest swing that will be used by the pupils and the wider community, Hill said.

“We know that a lot of people come to use our playground and we appreciate people find our grounds to be a safe space to hang out so this new playground is as much for them as it is for our tamariki.”

Elijah McKay, Scythe Haika, Harmony Tako-Taputoro and Reign Haika were the first pupils to get a turn on the nest swing, each agreeing it was a lot of fun.

“I love our new playground,” Elijah said.

Avon School pupils enjoying the new nest swing (from left) Elijah McKay, 7, Scythe Haika, 7, Harmony Tako-Taputoro, 6, and Reign Haika, 7. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Hill said the new playground wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community.

“Alan Poni and his whānau put the framework together for us and Peter McNamara and his whānau moved the rest of the bark this children couldn’t move. The pupils spent Thursday and Friday shifting significant amounts of bark. It’s wonderful how everyone came together to make this happen.”

Avon School teacher Tessa Reid celebrated her 25 years of service to the school on Monday, June 24. Here she is pictured with Avon School principal Lisa Hill. Photo / Alyssa Smith

As well as being a celebration of the new playground, the ceremony was also a way to honour Tessa Reid for her 25 years of service to the school.

Hill said Reid was a credit to the school.

“She’s our deputy principal and she’s been a rock for us, here for a long time and being the thread that weaves everything together.”