The Central Taranaki Young Farmers Club is looking for more members. Photo/ Supplied

The Central Taranaki Young Farmers club is searching for more members.

Chairman Bradley Bullot says the club is a place for people to come and meet like-minded people.

"It's also about learning new things and having a good time in a good environment."

He says the club members range from a lot of backgrounds in the rural sector.

"We have a mix of sheep and beef and dairy farmers and rural professionals. It's a chance to learn about other people's backgrounds in the sector and have a laugh and a good catch-up."

The club meets up once a month for a general catch-up. Photo/ Supplied

Publicity officer and secretary Georgia Gavin says there's never a dull moment at Central Taranaki Young Farmers, with plenty of fun activities on offer.

"You hang out with like-minded people, have the opportunity to develop and grow networking and in the committee, if you wish."

She says being a member has a number of perks.

"You get awesome merchandise, member days and events are paid for and there are friendly competitions and events with other clubs."

The club had a meeting each month for a general catch-up and to discuss upcoming events.

"We're meeting at the 43 Brewery and Eatery. We're quite excited to go there as the food looks delicious and the drinks look amazing. We also have a monthly meeting."

Bradley says anyone who is interested in joining can come to Colonel Malone's Restaurant and Bar to see what the club is all about.

The club takes part in a number of fun events. Photo/ Supplied

"We'd love to have more people come along."

He says joining is easy with people able to visit the Young Farmers website or the Central Young Farmers Club Facebook page.

"We look forward to meeting new people who are like-minded and want to have fun."

The Details:

What: Central Taranaki Young Farmers monthly meeting.

When: July 6, 7pm.

Where: Colonel Malone's Restaurant and Bar

More details: Visit the Central Taranaki Young Farmers Facebook page.