Two Central Taranaki high schools can add horticulture to their curriculums after donations from the Ostlers Garden Charitable Trust, created by Maureen Ostler to continue her gardens (pictured). Photo / Ostlers Garden Charitable Trust

Two Central Taranaki high schools can add horticulture to their curriculums after donations from the Ostlers Garden Charitable Trust, created by Maureen Ostler to continue her gardens (pictured). Photo / Ostlers Garden Charitable Trust

A Central Taranaki charitable trust has given a green thumbs-up to secondary school horticultural studies.

Ostlers Garden Charitable Trust chairman Peter Death said bridging the gap between primary school and tertiary education was important.

“The primary schools have a great enviroschools programme and then a gap before studying horticulture at university. We met with the two local school principals to talk about what they’d need to start a programme.”

The trust has donated $30,000 each to Stratford High School and Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls to help cover the costs of hiring a teacher and adding horticulture to the curriculum.

Funds from the trust, formed in 2007 by the late Maureen Ostler, came from the sale of her gardens four years ago after it was decided it was not financially viable to continue the gardens for public use, Death said.

“We never got to discuss using the funds to help schools before she died, but I know she’d be happy the money is being used to teach others about horticulture.”

Stratford High School principal Cam Stone said the school was hiring a person for the role.

“We have a vision of developing a community garden. Ostlers Garden Charitable Trust has provided financial support to fulfil this vision.”

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls principal Maria Taylor said the students were curious about growing things, where their food came from, sustainability and looking after Earth.

“Our courses are being developed with a balance of practical and academic knowledge. We have an enthusiastic, energetic young teacher with a passion for the environment for our NCEA Level 1 class, and two experienced and highly knowledgeable teachers for our Year 10 horticulture class.”

She said developing the class had a lot of positive spin-offs.

“Growing food for our home economics and food technology classes to use, inspiring interest in other students not yet taking the subject and enhancing mental health, wellbeing and academic achievement of students. We are grateful to the trust for helping us foster a love of the land for our students.”

Death said the trustees were always looking for more members to join.

“We’re interested in adding some young blood to the trust and hearing from people with ideas or an interest in horticulture.”

“We’re always looking for new members. If anyone is interested in what we’re doing, we’d love to hear from them.”

He said they were also keen to hear from students about the Ostlers Garden Charitable Trust scholarships.

“These are ongoing. We’re looking for people who are passionate about what they’re doing. We are getting a few more inquiries, but we’d love to hear from more students interested in horticulture.”