Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust: Neighbours Day to keep people connected

Neighbours Day runs from March 24 to March 31. Photo / Supplied

It's time to fire up the barbeque or turn on the kettle for this year's annual Neighbours Day.

Di Gleeson of the Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust (CTSCT) says the event helps people connect with their neighbours.

"Last year the event didn't run due to Covid-19 so it is great to bring it back and have that chance to reconnect again. The event is all about creating friendships with our neighbours. It's all about neighbourhood connectedness."

CTSCT have been running the event for four years.

"It's a nationwide initiative but we put our own spin on it. We run the event for the streets in Central Taranaki."

Di says this year the event is a multiple barbeque and tea party event.

"People can register for the event and can receive some of the essential items needed to hold a tea party or a barbeque. We provide the invitations that people can put into their neighbour's letterboxes."

Barbecues and tea parties can take place between March 24 to March 31.

■ The Details:

What: Neighbours Day

When: March 24-31

Registration: To register, email Di at safetrust@xtra.co.nz