A Taranaki teen has turned plain wooden pallets into award-winning creations.
Year 8 student McKenzie Reed, 13, has won the Junction Zero Waste Hub Taranaki school upcycling competition.
McKenzie used wooden pallets donated by PGG Wrightson Stratford to create a gumboot helper and a book page holder.
“I got given these pallets and thought of a way I could turn them into something. I thought I’d make a putting-on and putting-off gumboot invention and a wooden diamond with a hole in the middle to help hold your page open.”
She created the products for the school’s build-a-business night, where pupils create and market a product to raise funds for the school. She decided to sell the bags under the business name, Wooden Creations.