Sam Harris with Mark Zehnder, owner of Central Taranaki Electrical. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A young apprentice has kickstarted his career as an electrician, thanks to the Mayors' Taskforce for Job (MTFJ) Stratford Workforce Programme.

Sam Harris is six months into his apprenticeship with Mark Zehnder, owner of Central Taranaki Electrical.

"I've really enjoyed it. I did work experience beforehand as well."

Mark says MTFJ helped Sam start his career path, by supplying PPE and top-quality tools needed for the jobs.

"They helped cover the cost of a multifunction tester. While he doesn't need it now, he'll need it soon so having that tool there and paid for is a really big help as they're quite expensive."

Sam says he's loved his apprenticeship so far and is excited to continue.

"I've learnt so much in the six months of my apprenticeship and as time goes on, I'll just continue to learn more and more. It's great I could get the help from MTFJ to kickstart me into my chosen career."

Mark says being part of the MTFJ is beneficial for businesses and employees.

"It's something I'm really happy I did, and I'd recommend other businesses to do the same. The help you get is insurmountable and it gets young people who want to work into a career."