Central Taranaki community patrollers honoured with service badges

“Once I moved down here I carried on with it. It’s something easy you can do to serve your community. It’s also a great way to learn where the streets are and familiarise yourself with the town.”

Jocelyn Benefield joined three years ago.

“A lady who was a patroller suggested it to me and I’ve enjoyed every minute. You work with and meet an awesome group of volunteers while contributing to the community.”

For Ken Agent, joining the community patrol two years ago was a way to serve his community.

“You keep an eye on things and make sure everyone’s safe. I enjoy it.”

CTSCT community safety manager Di Gleeson said the community patrol was not the only way the volunteers looked after the community.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown they delivered Easter eggs to selected families to help spread some joy and they’re also all part of the Civil Defence team. If a natural disaster happens in Central Taranaki, they’ll be there to help.”

She said they were looking for more volunteers to join the team.

“We have a wonderful team already and are looking to expand.”

To find out more, visit www.safetrust.org.nz

Full list of service badges:

10 year: Adrianne Cosbrook. 5 year: Jocelyn Benefield, Kath Gleeson and Shelley Whittington. 2 year: Monica Newmarch, Judy Bates, Ken Agent, Natasha Huitson, Tim Taylor, Clare Bramley, Donna van den Bueken and Donna Millar.