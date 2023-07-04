The fifteen children with St Joseph's School Stratford director of religious studies and sacramental programme leader for the Immaculate Conception Parish Carole Door and Father Alan Roberts. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

A group of children have made their First Holy Communion.

St Joseph School Stratford director of religious studies and sacramental programme leader for the Immaculate Conception Parish, Carole Door, says 17 pupils participated in this year’s programme.

“Of that group 15 pupils were from St Joseph’s School Stratford, one from Ngaere School and the other is homeschooled.”

Carole says the St Joseph’s School pupils made their First Holy Communion at the Immaculate Conception Parish mass service on Sunday, June 11. The service was also the school’s term mass.

“The Ngaere School pupil made theirs at a different time and the homeschooled pupil made their First Reconciliation.”

She says to prepare the pupils took part in seven lessons focused on Reconciliation and First Holy Communion.

