Central Taranaki Automotive win big at Auto Super Shoppe conference

Central Taranaki Automotive owners Kevan and Wendy Old.

Out of over 100 Auto Super Shoppes in New Zealand, Stratford is home to the best presented.

Central Taranaki Automotive owners Kevan and Wendy Old attended the annual Auto Super Shoppe conference in November.

Central Taranaki Automotive won two awards at the conference.

"Each supplier has an award for best choice. We won the D.R. Britton Suppliers Choice Award but the icing on the cake is definitely winning the Best Presented Workshop. The awards night was held at Cordis Hotel. To have the name of your shop show up on a big screen in the middle of Auckland is an amazing feeling," Kevan says.

Auto Super Shoppe is a group of premium repairers. To become a member, workshops have to meet the strict criteria of standards for workshops and qualifications of mechanical staff. There are 101 workshops part of the group across New Zealand.

Kevan says Central Taranaki Automotive have been part of the group for a year.

"The group is very supportive and like a big family."

He says this was the first conference they attended.

"It was a very educational three day trip. As well as the awards night, there was the conference which had plenty of training opportunities and we also had a tour of the best automotive workshops in Auckland."

National business manager for Auto Super Shoppe Kellie Tremayne says the group has been running for 14 years.

"We have grown quickly since then. Auto Super Shoppe is the biggest network of repairers in New Zealand. Being a part of the group means better buying of parts and supplies and more training opportunities to keep staff upskilled."

She says the event was the biggest automotive conference in New Zealand this year.

"Two hundred and thirty-six people attended the event."

Kellie says Kevan and Wendy's shop meets all the criteria of being an Auto Super Shoppe member.

"They keep their shop spotless and presentation wise they are everything we wanted. One of our big areas is the trust factor. This means charging fair prices and treating customers and vehicles with respect. It's part of our code of conduct. Kevin and Wendy are a great fit to the group."

She says Central Taranaki Automotive was a worthy recipient of the best presented workshop award.

"I was one of the judges. The award usually goes to shops with newer buildings but their business is proof you can have beauty in an older building. They make sure the tools are put away, the hoists are clean, and everything is always spotless."

She says Kevan and Wendy are 'aspirational'.

"They're always looking to be better and are always open to learning new skills. They're lovely people and a welcome addition to the group."

Kevan says receiving the award is something to be proud of.

"It's something for us to be proud of but also for Taranaki to be proud of, especially Stratford. Out of all the workshops, Stratford is home to the best presented."