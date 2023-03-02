The Year 8 Toko Storm touch rugby team. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Nearly 400 kids are taking to the field to play touch rugby on Tuesday afternoons.

Organiser Aaron Moore says the Central School Touch Rugby competition first started 12 years ago.

“I was approached by a parent after a Rippa Rugby competition. They asked if there was something similar their child could do after school. There wasn’t, so I thought I would start something up for primary school pupils.”

The competition grows in size each year, he says, with 40 teams from Stratford Primary School, St Joseph’s Stratford, Pembroke, Midhirst, Ngaere, Kaponga, Toko and Eastern Districts.

“We have 380 kids taking part this year. I think the remarkable thing is every year, you see the children’s skills develop. Some of the children I’ve watched progress from Years 3 and 4 right up to Year 78. It’s pretty neat to see the progress made by the kids each year.”

Aaron says the aim of the competition is to help school pupils develop hand-eye co-ordination skills and encourage them to be active.

“There’s nothing better than being outside playing a game of touch with your mates on a fun Stratford afternoon. The competition takes place in Terms One and Four. It leads into rugby, so we hope some of the players will join the Streltham rugby teams.”

The members of the Year 7 and 8 Toko Storm team have all been taking part in the touch rugby competition since they were in Year 3.

Caitlin O’Sullivan, 12, says she enjoys the competition because she gets to have fun and be outside.

“I also like that it’s a different type of rugby than tackle. It’s cool to be able to play different versions of rugby.”

Joe Smith, 11, says the team members are used to playing as a team.

“We’ve all been in the same team since the start, except for one year or so. Being in the same team means we’re used to working together.”

He likes that the competition takes place on a smaller field.

“There’s more chance to score a try and you don’t use as much energy. I really enjoy playing touch rugby. I always look forward to the competition.”