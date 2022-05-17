Central Roofing managing director Duncan Corlett and Central Roofing Taranaki Whio head coach La Toya Mason. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Whio has the support of Central Roofing for the 2022 and 2023 Bunnings Farah Palmer Cup seasons.

Central Roofing has been announced as the new naming rights partner for the Taranaki Whio.

The team will be known as the Central Roofing Taranaki Whio and the Central Roofing logo will be branded on the front of each playing jersey.

The Central Roofing Taranaki Whio season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 23, one of three regular-season home matches at a yet to be confirmed venue.

Matches against North Harbour, Tasman, Otago, Hawke's Bay and Northland will complete the championship round-robin before a three-week playoff series commences.

Former 70 cap England half-back and World Cup winner La Toya Mason has been appointed head coach.

Mason will be supported by Yarrows Taranaki Bulls centurion and Waitara High School deputy principal Kerry Eynon as assistant coach and Inglewood High School teacher Adara Segedin as team manager.

Central Roofing managing director Duncan Corlett is thrilled to extend the firm's relationship with Taranaki Rugby.

"It's great for Central Roofing to be alongside the TRFU again for the next couple of years and to be part of the women's game which is growing rapidly. It's exciting for us."

Taranaki Rugby chief executive officer Mike Sandle says it was great to have Central Roofing as the naming rights partner for Taranaki's flagship women's side.

"We are delighted to have Central Roofing get behind the Taranaki Whio and Taranaki Rugby.

"Duncan and the Central Roofing team are committed to giving back to the community they live and work in. 2022 is an exciting year for women's rugby with CMK club rugby under way in our community, the Rugby World Cup taking place on our shores and opportunities for our local wahine to put their hand up for 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki contracts."

Central Roofing, who go by the strapline "Serious About Roofing", have been long-time supporters of rugby in Taranaki.

The two-year partnership will see Central Roofing continue their association with the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls second five eight jersey as well as giving a young fan the opportunity to run the tee on at each match.

Established in 2008, Central Roofing specialises in commercial and residential roofing with a focus on delivering a quality service to roofing clients.

The business moved into their new premises on Craig Place in Waiwhakaiho four years ago.