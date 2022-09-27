Celtic multi-instrumentalist Rennie Pearson will perform in South Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Celtic multi-instrumentalist Rennie Pearson is bringing his tour to Hāwera.

On October 9, Rennie will perform at the Repertory Theatre. The show is one of 21 he has planned across the North Island.

He says he's excited to bring the music of Ireland, Scotland and Maritime Canada to South Taranaki.

"I've spent time solo touring and teaching, both in New Zealand and overseas. I take traditional songs and tunes and breathe new life into them through stories, history, humour and musicianship. I'm pleased to bring that to Hāwera next month."

Rennie grew up in Wellington.

"I heard the traditional music of Ireland and Scotland on my parent's CDs as a baby; I grew up knowing I just had to learn to play like this. I picked up the flute at age 8, knowing it was my calling, learning by ear in Irish sessions under the guidance of Galway-born flute player Pat Higgins."

He says with Irish music as the starting point, he then went on to the traditional music of Scotland and Canada.

In 2020, he released his first album with Oscar West as Kiwi folk duo Polytropos. Rennie has played at music schools such as Ceol Aneas, ScotsStrings, CelticANZ, Gaeltached, Boxwood and folk festivals in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, Christchurch and Port Fairy.

"I've worked closely with the New Zealand Irish ambassador, Peter Ryan, on numerous occasions, including performing a show at the Dunedin Fringe Festival with the Irish embassy's support and putting together two tours with a five-piece Irish band, Criu. I've also toured with Irish Dance troupes Celtica and Celtic Illusion in NZ and Australia as their flute and bodhran."

After performing in large theatres like the Melbourne Arts Center, the Wellington Opera House, the Christchurch Isaac Theatre and the Bruce Mason Center in Auckland, he is excited to perform for South Taranaki crowds.

"I'm really looking forward to it."

The Details:

What: Rennie Pearson Hāwera show.

When: October 9, 7.30pm

Where: Repertory Theatre.

Tickets: renniepearsonmusic.com/event-tickets

Win: The Stratford Press has two tickets to Rennie's Hāwera show to giveaway. To enter, email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with your name and contact information and use Rennie Pearson in the subject line. Entries close Wednesday October 5 and the winners will be contacted that day.