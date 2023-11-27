The Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass band performing at a previous Carols by Candlelight event.

A popular Christmas event is returning to New Plymouth.

On Sunday, Pukekura Park’s Hatchery Lawn will be lit up with the return of the Toi Foundation Carols by Candlelight event, supported by The Hits.

With just a few days to go, the Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass band is busy rehearsing festive tunes. Event organiser Amanda Bolland says she is looking forward to the event.

“This event is something the band looks forward to every year. We can’t wait to light up Hatchery Lawn with the magical glow of candles.”

Joining the brass band on stage are Shaun Campbell from Hāwera and New Plymouth’s Ann Stewart.

“Both Shaun and Ann are well known for helping the New Plymouth Operatic Society. Their wonderful singing voices will complement the brass band well.”

Broadcaster Phil Quinney will host the event, Amanda says.

“He’s absolutely fantastic. He’s definitely a big part of the event. He will once again run the popular children’s choir, getting all the children on stage to sing some festive tunes.”

She says all people need to bring is a picnic and their singing voices.

“A songbook, candle holder and a candle are all provided. We do ask that songbooks and candle holders be returned to us so they can be recycled and used again for the following events. It’s a way we can help be sustainable by having zero waste.”

The cost of entry is a gold coin donation to cover the event’s running costs.

“We ask that people bring a gold coin donation to help us fund this event. This event has run for a very long time, and we want to keep it going for families.”

The Details:

What: Toi Foundation Carols by Candlelight

When: Sunday, December 3, 8pm start

Where: Pukekura Park’s Hatchery Lawn

Cost: Gold coin donation