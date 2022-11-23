Nominations are now open for the South Taranaki byelections. Photo / NZME

Candidates interested in standing in the Te Hāwera Ward and Pātea Community Board byelections are encouraged to complete a nomination form.

South Taranaki electoral officer Becky Wolland says the byelections must be held to fill the vacant Te Hāwera general ward councillor and Pātea Community Board positions.

Nomination forms can be collected from the Hāwera Administration Building, Pātea LibraryPlus or online at www.southtaranaki.com/vote2022.

Completed nomination forms must be returned before noon on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Voting in the Te Hāwera and Pātea wards opens on Thursday, January 26 and closes at noon on Friday, February 17, 2023.

People interested in standing for either of the positions can contact Becky at 0800 111 323 if they have any questions.

How to become a candidate

• Complete and submit a nomination form before Thursday, December 22.

• Get two people to nominate you – they must be over 18 and enrolled to vote in the area you wish to be a candidate.

• Pay a nomination deposit of $200 – you may get a refund, depending on how many votes you receive.