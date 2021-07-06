Call for more iwi backing to strengthen te reo after Treaty settlements

Dr Ruakere Hond wants a reo infrastructure built between iwi. photo: Local Democracy Reporting

More iwi backing is needed to strengthen te reo after Treaty of Waitangi settlements, say tribal and language leaders in Taranaki.

About 180 people met at Ōwae marae this month for a symposium on whakarauora o te reo – the revitalisation of Taranaki Māori language.

Two leaders of iwi Post-Settlement Governance Entities said iwi have their own reo revitalisation goals but co-operation and coordination are essential for success.

The tumu whakarae (chief executive) of Te Kaahui o Rauru Mike Neho says a strategy developed by Te Reo o Taranaki almost 30 years ago is still fit for purpose.

He says Ngā Rauru Kiitahi and other iwi can determine for themselves how to achieve the strategic goals.

"I think what you would get is collective effort around revitalisation of reo without crossing over the boundaries of tino rangatiratanga of that iwi, and mana motuhake of that iwi."

Mike Neho says Te Reo o Taranaki needs iwi support to help deliver iwi goal. Photo / Local Democracy Reporting

Neho said iwi should support Te Reo o Taranaki, set up in the mid-80s to coordinate language revitalisation.

"Te Reo o Taranaki needs some autonomy to function well – and you require iwi support these days. Whatever Te Reo o Taranaki looks like in future it needs to be able to deliver on outcomes that iwi want."

He said Te Reo o Taranaki held resources that iwi could use – including significant archives.

The tumu whakarito (chief executive) of Te Kāhui o Taranaki, Wharehoka Wano, agreed that a new strategy was not needed.

"Sometimes we can spend a lot of our time building a strategy when actually the strategy's in play. Te Reo o Taranaki has some mahi, [Government funder] Te Mātāwai has a fairly clear pathway not only in terms of the strategy of bringing language back to life but also providing some resource to go with it."

Wano said iwi post-settlement bodies also have a role financially supporting the efforts.

"We are very clear in our strategy around cultural and tikanga and language development, so we should be supporting that in any way we can.

"There are a lot of kaupapa reo organisations with reo their focus so I think we should support all those."

For five years Phil Nuku of Ngāruahine iwi has worked on reo efforts at flaxroots level as a director of Te Reo o Ngaruahine.

"We're more looking at whānau and how can build mahere [plans] in their own homes – that's where we're starting and then come together as hapū and iwi."

The post-settlement body Te Korowai o Ngāruahine backs the work, along with Te Mātāwai.

Nuku said Te Reo o Taranaki gives resources and expertise, and flaxroots groups already talk across iwi boundaries in the region to share with each other.

Also with Ngāruahine and other south Taranaki iwi, Dr Will Edwards has worked on reo revitalisation from whānau level through to iwi board level.

He says the agreed strategic focus on reo in the home is correct.

Edwards says iwi post-settlement governance entities should help unlock Crown resources, and also support Te Reo o Taranaki to work out how best to help iwi and hapū efforts.

"Our PSGEs have got so much mahi on but it would be great if iwi could get in there and provide clarity on what is required of an organisation that's sole focus is whakarauora i te reo o Taranaki hei oranga mo te hapori Māori o Taranaki [revitalisation of Taranaki reo for the good of the Taranaki Māori community]."

"We're trying to find the right balance between kotahitanga o Taranaki and mana motuhake of our individual iwi."

Long-time Taranaki reo advocate Dr Ruakere Hond helped set up Te Reo o Taranaki in the mid-80s.

He said revitalisation had to be driven by iwi now that the post-settlement era is under way in Taranaki.

"Quite often the focus for reo revitalisation comes down to who is on the ground, who do they have in their organisation.

"But issues around language revitalisation and language planning can't be done with a small group. A lot of iwi quite are small in the scheme of things so if iwi are able to work together and build an infrastructure between iwi to be able to manage language plans I think that will enhance efforts."

Karepa Wall is the Te Tai Hauauru board member for Te Mātāwai – the Government's Māori-led reo revitalisation funder.

Wall said Te Mātāwai was focused on reo in the home in Taranaki, and cooperation between independent iwi and a coordinating body was the best way to achieve that.

"The beauty of Te Reo o Taranaki was that it had a whole of Taranaki strategy that all iwi were supporting. I think that is where we will find benefit if we go forward in that kind of model, where we are utilising each other's strengths."

"There will be a time when we've got our own experts in each of our iwi but for now we need to utilise each other's strengths – we're so interconnected anyway it makes sense."