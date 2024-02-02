Stephanie Phipps, pictured here coaching a touch rugby team, was one of the recipients of the 2023 Home Ground Heroes initiative.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Bunnings Ground Heroes initiative.

Stephanie Phipps, from Inglewood, was one of five winners in last year’s funding round. As one of the winners, she received $5000 for the North Taranaki touch rugby module.

“It was important to me to use this money to benefit everyone in the module, right from grassroots to the rep kids.”

Stephanie says the money was used to upskill young referees, upgrade the fields and enter tournaments across the North Island.

“With the money, I could pay for them to do the New Zealand Touch Rugby level one badge. Our pool of referees has increased from five to 20. Our fields now have numbered flags which is a great benefit. For the kids interested in representative touch, we were able to take a team to the Whanganui and Palmerston North competitions last year.”

She encourages others to nominate people for the initiative.

“If you know someone local that does the mahi, nominate them. I’d like to thank Bunnings and Touch New Zealand for offering this to everyone and supporting touch rugby.”

In an emailed press release, Touch New Zealand chief executive Joe Sprangers said Home Ground Heroes winners help shape the culture and values of the local modules and teams they’re part of.

“Having Bunnings on board to help us celebrate these individuals over the past few years has been special. These initiatives help us celebrate the significant mahi undertaken by our volunteers.”

Bunnings New Zealand general manager Melissa Haines said she is pleased Bunnings is continuing its support of Touch Rugby New Zealand.

“This partnership is just a small way Bunnings can continue supporting local and lend a hand to the communities in which we operate.”

In the press release, New Zealand touch rugby player Stacey Fluhler (nee Waaka) said she is honoured to be part of this year’s initiative.

“I encourage everyone to get nominated for Home Ground Heroes and help us celebrate those that do so much for our Touch community.”

Nominations for the 2024 Home Ground Heroes initiative can be made at the Touch NZ rugby website, with winners announced in March.



