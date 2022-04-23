Building Wellness Taranaki Trust is addressing mental health in the construction sector. Photo/ Supplied



A local charitable trust is addressing mental health in the construction sector.

Building Wellness Taranaki Trust co-ordinator Christina Lorth says addressing the mental health crisis in Taranaki's construction sector has never been more important.

"We're working on the issues of suicide and poor mental health. The construction sector has overtaken the farming sector to have the highest rates of worker suicides. Nearly 30 per cent of construction workers are self-employed, meaning they lack access to the supporting functions, resources and training that larger corporate organisations have. According to research by Site Safe, one in three suicides are caused by workplace pressure and one in five suicides are caused by financial hardship."

She says the trustees are industry leaders and all work in the construction sector.

"We help builders, civil and engineering workers. Working with community partners, we noticed the issue and we are working to find solutions and are working to create a sector that cares about the whole person, not just the worker."

Christina says there is a need for urgent local, regional and industry-based solutions for people, their whānau, and the wider community.

"We are taking a holistic approach. Our kaupapa is changing the culture of Taranaki's construction sector to be more inclusive and supportive of the wellbeing of people. We support construction workers, business owners, self-employed and groups in associated trades."

The trust has set up a number of initiatives to achieve its kaupapa.

"We have set up a Wellness Buddy initiative. Just like when someone new to the industry goes on the job site for the first time and they buddy up with an experienced worker, Building Wellness Buddies are there to keep an eye out for their workmates."

She says a buddy can be anyone in the construction sector or supporting trades who is willing to look out for their workmates, and are trained and available to step in and have that first conversation if they see someone who might be struggling.

"This could be as simple as offering a sympathetic ear to a stressed colleague who needs to download or helping someone connect with mental health support via the Building Wellness co-ordinator."

They have also set up a Mentor Mates programme.

"The role of a professional Mentor Mate is to provide coaching support to business owners and self-employed workers who reach out to Building Wellness Taranaki for help. The goal of the Mentor Mate programme is to support these businesses to reduce their work pressures so that their mental wellbeing is protected, and stress and anxiety are reduced.

"We want to set up initiatives that are for the sector and by the sector. It's about nipping issues in the bud before they become a source of anxiety."

The trust also runs quarterly breakfasts for people who work in the building, civil and engineering construction sectors.

"We have a number of expert matter guest speakers. It's about normalising the conversations around mental health, sharing lived experience and providing our people with practical solutions to support them before, or when, they are struggling."

For more information or support, contact Christina via email: help@buildingwellness.co.nz.

WHERE TO GET HELP: If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111. If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7: DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737 SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666 YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234.