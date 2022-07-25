The broadband router and backup batteries were stolen from Oaonui Hall over the weekend. Photo/ Supplied

The theft of wireless broadcast equipment left the Oaonui community without a vital link.

On Sunday, batteries, network routers and the power charger for the system were taken at 12.25am from the Oaonui Hall, six kilometres north of Ōpunake.

The theft left the hall without its free Wi-Fi community hotspot and cut links to about 13 local people on Primo's broadband network.

The chairman of the Oaonui Hall committee, Andy Whitehead, says the theft is gutting as it provides a valuable service to the area.

"The worst thing is that they are robbing from the community. Primo's wireless network is a vital link to a number of people around here."

Andrew Gernhoefer, who is head of Primo's site building and maintenance team, says the gear is worth at least $5000 but is worth next to nothing to the thieves.

The cables that were cut under the hall at the 12.25am theft on Sunday. Photo/ Supplied

He says they were probably targeting the rechargeable batteries, which are used to supply backup power in case of a power cut.

"But these are only worth about $40 each for scrap. And there aren't many people using 24- or 48-volt systems, which is what they are designed for."

He says it would have taken a couple of people at least to take the gear as it all weighs between 70 and 80 kilograms.

Andrew and his team had the site up by Sunday night, and on Monday morning customers were reconnected.

The Wi-Fi has been put back in place for the hall, which is a hub of the community for events. Working with Andy, they found a place to put the new equipment inside the hall.

He says if anyone sees the distinctive green batteries, they can call the police or call the Primo help desk on 0800 123 774.