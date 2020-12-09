British Comedy Award winner Bill Bailey coming to New Plymouth

Bill Bailey is bringing his show En Route to Normal as part of his New Zealand tour. Photo/ Supplied.

British Comedy Award winner Bill Bailey is coming to New Plymouth next year.

Bailey will be bringing his new show En Route to Normal to 12 stops around the country, including New Plymouth on March 29 at the TSB Showplace.

En Route to Normal is a funny, heart-warming mix of stories, music and history, and a personal mission to find our way through these strange times.

Bailey was last in the country in 2018. En Route to Normal will be the seventh show he has brought to New Zealand.

Bailey seeks out parallels where human resilience and the ability to endure has got people through times of strife.

Through music, songs, and memories, he considers the wonder of dogs, how little things can keep people on track, and rhapsodises on his new-found love of skydiving.

He talks about his own experiences of dealing with isolation, ruminating the "sounds of lockdown", which led to a greater appreciation of birdsong and perhaps led to the creation of music itself, and how reliance on technology has inspired Bailey to create dance remixes of video-calling ringtones.

• To book tickets, visit tickettek.co.nz