Bridges and hills given artistic mirror for upcoming Taranaki exhibition

Mark Bellringer with some of his work featuring in the exhibition.

Taranaki's bridges and hills will be given an artistic mirror at an upcoming exhibition.

Mark Bellringer's Hills and Bridges photography exhibition will be on display at the Fenton Street Art Collective this month.

The 15-20 piece exhibition features hills and bridges from across Taranaki.

"I've been photographing them for years. It's all about capturing the views we see every day but don't particularly notice. We have some amazing views in Taranaki and some people don't realise we have them."

Last year, Mark held a tunnels exhibition at the Fenton Street Art Collective.

"For this exhibition, I wanted to do something different. The tunnels exhibition was very popular and I'm hoping this one has the same effect."

The photos are being displayed on canvas.

"There will be a mix of small and large canvases."

This is the second solo exhibition Mark has held at the Fenton Street Art Collective.

"Stuart and Jo are really supportive. It's always a pleasure having my work on display at Fenton Street."

Mark is offering a landscape workshop, where he will take a van around Taranaki exploring the region.

"It is limited to 11 seats. It's all about teaching others how to take great photos of our beautiful landscapes."

His exhibition features a panorama of Pohokura Saddle.

"I took the panorama shot from the top off Junction Rd. I also quite liked taking a photo of the bridge by Tangarakau gorge."

Mark says he plans for Hills and Bridges to be a two part series.

"For the second part of the series I'm hoping to have paintings of the hills and bridges."

■ The opening for Mark's exhibition is November 20 at 5.30pm. Mark will be talking about his artworks. The exhibition runs until December 17.