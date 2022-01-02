Bratwurst Bros sausages: German sausages included in Taste of Taranaki pop-up

Nathalie Van Dort and Patrick Lachmann. Photo/ Supplied

An Urutī-based sausage company that sells its products from a mobile barbecue bike is part of the Taste of Taranaki Pop-up.

Nathalie Van Dort says Bratwurst Bros was started in 2014 by her partner, Patrick Lachmann, when he travelled from Germany to visit his brother Frank.

"Bratwurst Bros started out of pure hunger, a craving for quality German sausage in New Zealand. The brothers Lachmann couldn't shake their longing for the original German sausage, known as bratwurst, while living in New Zealand. They launched Bratwurst Bros after finding the recipe for an unbeatable life in Taranaki, mixing Germany's love of good, honest food and New Zealand's freshest ingredients to create the ultimate sausage."

She says they fell in love with the lifestyle of New Zealand and moved to the country.

Bratwurst Bros started production in March 2015 and after satisfying their own taste buds, Nathalie says public demand for bratwurst grew.

"We struggled to keep up with demand, cooking and selling the original German sausage from mobile barbecue bikes."

She says the sausages are made from natural ingredients.

"We are convinced that a good bratwurst should only contain the best natural ingredients. Which is 100 per cent New Zealand meats, fresh herbs and spices. We don't use any fillers like flour. Our range of sausages are made only with local products without any preservatives, additives and are gluten free."

Nathalie says the pair develop the recipes themselves and make the sausages at the production site in Urutī.

"We only make products we enjoy eating ourselves. People can trust it's good quality and our products taste delicious."

The sausages are available at the production site, at the Waitara Bin Inn, the New Plymouth Farmers Market and the Taste of Taranaki pop-up in Eltham.

"The Taste of Taranaki pop-up is great exposure for us and the other food providers involved. People are enjoying our products and it's an honour to be involved with some of Taranaki's greatest food providers."

■ A pop-up shop in Eltham is showcasing some of Taranaki's best producers. From chocolates, honey, baking, and even hot sauce, there's something to suit everyone's palate. The Stratford Press is profiling some of the many amazing businesses involved.