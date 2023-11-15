Fighters OG Robinson, Greg Hughes, Rangiwhetu Robinson, organiser James Langton and supporter Mark Robinson (11). Photo / Alyssa Smith

An action-packed boxing night is coming to Stratford.

The Stratford Rumble, organised by James Langton, takes place early next month. James says it’s been a long time between fights in Stratford.

“I believe it’s been 15 years since there’s been a corporate fight in Stratford. It’s exciting to put boxing back in the spotlight and show Stratford what boxing is and the commitment it takes.”

James, who owns Ōpunake’s Barbwire Boxing Fitness Club, says the night will feature 15 local corporate matches and one professional fight.

The professional bout will feature Talei Aldiss from Wellington and Trish McKenzie from Ōpunake.

“The last time these two fought, Trish won in the second round with a beautiful technical knockout. It will be a good fight to watch. It will be six rounds at two minutes each.”

James says corporate matches are when people with little or no experience fight each other.

“They’ve spent the past 12 weeks going zero to hero. Not only have they improved their physical health and gotten stronger, but they’ve also improved their mental health. Going into the ring is a mental challenge and they’ve worked on their thought processes to help them on the night. I take my hat off to them for getting into the ring.”

He says of the 32 fighters, 14 of them are from Stratford.

“I’m impressed with the response from the Stratford community. It’s shown this is something the Stratford community wants.”

While some of the boxers still live in Stratford, others are returning home for the event.

“We have Josh Marriott returning to Stratford from Australia to take on Jared Baker.”

One newcomer to the ring, Greg Hughes of Stratford, says the experience has helped him with his health.

“It’s given me something to do and the incentive to get off the couch and get fit.”

Stratford’s Rangiwhetu Robinson says participating inspired him to get healthy.

“I saw the opportunity online and just took it.”

For OG Robinson from Ōpunake, this will be his second boxing match.

“I dislocated my shoulder in my first fight at the start of the year. I’m getting back into the ring to help with my self-confidence and also to help teach my kids how to defend themselves.”

James says ticket sales are going well.

“There are about half left of the general admission tickets and a few silver tables left. I’d encourage people to book tickets fast so they don’t miss out.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Rumble

When: Saturday, December 9, 5pm-11pm

Where: TET Multisports Centre, Stratford

Tickets: www.eventfinda.co.nz
































