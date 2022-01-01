Bout Time Brownies: Homemade brownie company part of Taste of Taranaki Pop-up

Bout Time Brownies is part of the Taste of Taranaki Pop-up. Photo/ Supplied

When it comes to brownies, Sarah Stainthorpe says it's about time for people to pop on down to the Eltham Taste of Taranaki shop and try her homemade delicacies.

Sarah, who started Bout Time Brownies last year, says the name is symbolic.

"I've been baking brownies for over 20 years and I've always wanted to try setting up my own business. I thought it was about time I did it, hence the name. Also, it's a play to tell people it's about time they try my brownies."

When Sarah started the New Plymouth-based business, she first released four base flavours and has now extended the range.

"I have classic which is the taste everyone knows and loves, raspberry which has a velvety texture, peppermint which has a fresh flavour, and I introduced salted caramel to the mix."

She says all of the flavours are popular but salted caramel has been a stand-out.

"Orders have been flying out the door. It was meant to just be a limited-time flavour but I'm tempted to keep it on since it's been so successful."

Sarah says there's something for everyone, and even the option to get a surprise batch of brownies if they can't decide on the flavour they want.

"Kiwis love a surprise and the surprise me option is popular."

Sarah says orders are flying out the door this holiday season.

"We're currently sold out online. A lot of brownies get sent as gifts. I love writing out personal messages to people and helping them feel special for a celebration."

She says the Taste of Taranaki Pop-up has been successful.

"I've sold a lot of products there. Any expectations I had have been blown out of the water. It's been great for me and I'm sure the other businesses can agree."

• A pop-up shop in Eltham is showcasing some of Taranaki's best producers. From chocolates, honey, baking, and even hot sauce, there's something to suit everyone's palate. Over the next couple of weeks, the Stratford Press is profiling some of the businesses that are part of the pop-up.