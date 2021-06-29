Book review: The Smidgens by David O'Connell will have you on the edge of your seat

Find out how you can win a copy of this book.

If you want to laugh, gasp and not want to go to bed until you have finished the last chapter, then this is the book for you.

The Smidgens by David O'Connell will have you on the edge of your seat throughout. The book is made even more entertaining thanks to the great line drawing illustrations by Seb Burnett.

So what, exactly, are the Smidgens this book talks about?

Well, they are exactly like you and me - they are just like any human, presuming that is, you could fit a human into a peanut butter jar. (An empty one that is, a full one wouldn't even fit a Smidgen in, no matter how small these little beings are).

The problem with being so small is that it's dangerous being little in a world full of big things and, while Smidgens used to be everywhere, there are now only a few left. At least, that's what they think ...

The book follows the adventures of a Smidgen called Gafferty Sprout. She and her family think they are the only Smidgens left in the world, but one day, while on an expedition to find food with her younger brother Gobkin, she finds evidence there may be other Smidgens around.

Armed with this knowledge, she sets off to find them but soon discovers she isn't the only one looking for them and not everyone wants to find them for a nice reason.

Gafferty makes a great heroine, and you will find yourself cheering her on as she sets off on her quest to find others like her while avoiding the nasty and devious Claudia Slymark and her spooky sidekicks.

If the idea of small mini-beings living near, but hidden from, humans, sounds familiar- then maybe you have read the classic book series "The Borrowers" by Mary Norton. There are certainly plenty of similarities between the Borrowers and the Smidgens, although I don't remember if Arrietty and her family like chips with curry sauce like Gafferty's family does.

Once you have read this book, you may just find yourself taking a closer look at a spider or a fly, as that is what Gafferty and her brother, Gobkin, disguise themselves as when they go out on their expeditions.

The Smidgens is a fun read that will leave you hoping for more stories to follow Gafferty and her friends.

