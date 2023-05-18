The participants who took part in the Blue Light Life Skills programme at RNZAF base Whenuapai. Photo / Blue Light

Two Stratford High School students have taken out the top awards at a recent life skills camp.

The Life Skills programme took place at RNZAF’s base in Whenuapai, on May 1-5. The Blue Light programme has run in partnership with NZ Defence Force for 12 years.

Lusane Manu, 16, won the Overall Merit award. She says it was a great accomplishment.

“It opened my eyes to realise I can accomplish more than I felt I could.”

Osyris Paniora, 15, won the Peers’ Choice Award. He says the award means a lot it him.

“It helped me notice that not everything you seem to be doing on a daily basis is all you can do, you can do so much more if you put your mind to it.”

Central Taranaki Bluelight coordinator Saskia Mills says when it comes to winning awards, timing is everything.

Reviewing Officer Lieutenant Colonel Adam Gordon, Commanding Officer Youth Development Unit, NZDF, and Blue Light Life Skills Overall Merit Award winner Luseane Manu. Photo / Blue Light

“If a young person is not in the right headspace, then we know it is unlikely that they will get through a week of Life Skills, let alone be nominated for an award.”

Youth worker and mentor Stefanie McGregor who attended the camp says the students were deserving of their awards.

“Lusane was awarded the Overall Merit award through her consistent progress throughout the camp, her self-discipline, and support of others. Osyris was voted by his fellow peers, Defence Force and Blue Light staff to win the Peers’ Choice Award through his efforts to foster a team environment, encouragement and respectful communication with fellow team members.”

At the camp the students learn how to cook, set smart goals and how to clean their rooms and barracks for 6am morning inspection.

Reviewing Officer Lieutenant Colonel Adam Gordon, Commanding Officer Youth Development Unit, NZDF, and Blue Light Life Skills Peers Choice Award winner Osyris Paniora. Photo / Blue Light

Stefanie says they also took part in experiential learning activities including the high wire course, escape room problem solving, learnt parade ground drills, and took part in leadership, teamwork, and physical activities.

“Highlights of the camp were being able to sit in the cockpit of a Lockheed C-130H Hercules aircraft operated by No 40 Squadron and give back to those who have served by weeding the local RSA gardens.”

For more information about the Blue Light Life Skills camps visit www.bluelight.co.nz.



