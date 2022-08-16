There is a wide range of merchandise available, from pillow blankets and serviettes to teddies and pens. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

From pendants to pens there is something to suit all tastes, and all budgets, in this year's Daffodil Day merchandise, says Raewyn Rooney.

Raewyn, team leader of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee, says this year's selection includes some favourites from previous years.

"The bone china cups are back, these were really popular last time we had them in. They are absolutely beautiful. They come ready boxed and make lovely gifts. We have limited stock of these, so I'm encouraging people to act quickly to secure one before we run out."

The cup and jewellery are some of the items to be excited about, says Raewyn. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A range of sterling silver and 9ct yellow gold necklaces and earrings are also available this year, they can be sold as sets or separately and again will make great gifts as well as supporting a good cause, says Raewyn.

A cheaper, but just as appealing, range of coloured jewellery is also available, with Raewyn saying the team work hard to ensure there is something available to suit all budgets.

The necklaces have matching earrings. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"We are confident everyone can find something they will like, either for themselves or as a gift, among this year's merchandise. Children are always keen on the bright yellow windmills we have for sale, which are priced for pocket money affordability, for example."

A wide range of pens, notebooks with pens inside them, candles, reusable coffee cups and serviettes are also available this year, along with some Manuka honey for those with a sweet tooth.

"We also have some beautiful handmade crafts, from kitted lap blankets to knitted toys."

Raewyn says she is really pleased to have been able to source some of the teddies from last year.

"We sold out last year, so if you weren't able to get one then, you have another chance now. But be quick or you might miss them again."

Merchandise will be available on Daffodil Day itself at the luncheon, but if people want to secure a specific item, Raewyn says they can give her a call beforehand. Raewyn can be contacted on 027 463 6130