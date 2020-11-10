Bizlink Hawera mural project transforms blank wall into Hawera focused mural

The concept design of the mural. Photo / Supplied

A blank wall in Hāwera is being transformed into a secret world of learning and history.

Work is set to start this month on the Bizlink Hāwera wall mural project where the Best for Less wall, facing into the Hāwera town square, will be transformed into a Hāwera focused mural.

Nikki Watson, Bizlink co-ordinator, says the team commissioned Wellington artist Lotte Hawley to come up with a Hāwera specific design for the mural.

"We wanted something that reflected and resonated with our community."

The mural titled A Secret World features a young girl pushing open a bookcase filled with Hawera focused books, revealing a glimpse of Mount Taranaki.

She says community groups submitted book titles that reflected them.

"We have some incredible tributes and I feel we have a fantastic selection of Hawera groups selected."

Book titles include Ko te Kupa te ora by Ngāti Ruanui, I want to ride my bicycle by Mike Seaver and Came a hot Friday by Ronald Hugh Morrieson.

Nikki says the design seemed appropriate for the town.

"With Hāwera's history and strengths in literacy it seemed to be a fitting design. Lotte researched the view of the mountain from the centre of the town, taking great care to capture our unique angle."

She says the idea of a mural has been in discussion for the past three years.

"Our executive committee originally discussed the idea of smaller 3D murals throughout the town however we loved this particular concept so we decided to go with one giant feature."

She says the mural work was originally meant to start during Arts Fest South Taranaki, which ran from October 28 to November 7.

"However due to the weather she is set to start mid-November. She needs three clear days ahead of her so she can start."

She says she was encouraged to look at Lotte's work by former executive committee member Vicki Fox.

"Vicki has an eye for design so we looked at Lotte's portfolio and we found Lotte as a great fit."

Nikki says the project wouldn't be possible without funding from Te Hāwera Community Board and South Taranaki Creative Communities.

"We are incredibly thankful to all those involved in helping to get this project off the ground."