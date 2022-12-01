Natalia (left) and Tania were each given a packet of gingernut biscuits baked in Eltham, Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Natalia (left) and Tania were each given a packet of gingernut biscuits baked in Eltham, Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Biscuits, baked with love in Eltham, Taranaki, are proof small actions can make a big difference says ReliefAid communications director Anne Bulley.

Anne is currently in Ukraine with ReliefAid, where the team are handing out 6600 hats, jackets and gloves, 6000 thermal blankets, 1000 stoves with fuel and plenty of solar lamps to those living in the war-stricken country.

As well as all the essential supplies to help Ukrainians survive the cold winter ahead, Anne is also handing out packets of some very special biscuits. The biscuits were baked by David and Maria Hancock, in their Eltham kitchen and have travelled with Anne to help her deliver a message of hope and support to some of the Ukrainians she meets.

David and Maria began baking the biscuits earlier this year, using Helena Barnard’s recipe. Helena was a famous Eltham mother, who baked thousands of the small, strongly flavoured biscuits during World War I to send to her sons and their friends fighting in the war.

The couple baked the biscuits and sold them in local cafes and businesses, with all money raised from the sales going to support relief efforts in Ukraine. Now the biscuits themselves are providing a sweet reminder to some Ukrainian people that their plight isn’t being ignored, and that New Zealanders care for them.

Natalia standing in all that remains of her home in Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

Anne says the biscuits are making a clear difference as she hands them out.

“The gingernuts are having quite an impact here, warming hearts in cold places.”

Two of the people Anne has handed some of the biscuits to are Natalia and Tania. Anne says the team met Natalia in her village, which has largely been destroyed during the war. Natalia’s home, along with those of her neighbours and friends, has been reduced to rubble.

“When we met Natalia, she was working tirelessly to get help for the people in her village,” says Anne.

“When we thanked her for her work, she broke down. Shrugging her shoulders and saying ‘if not me, then who’.”

Anne says they gave her a bit of space, before handing her and her friend Tania a couple of packets of the gingernuts.

“Our translator, who knows and loves the story told them the story. It was a beautiful opportunity to bring warmth and humanity to a desperately sad situation. Small actions, do indeed have big outcomes.”