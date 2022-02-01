From left, Pip Herbert (mentoring coordinator), Melissa Waite (admin), Nic Earl (mentoring coordinator), Kendra Bilderbeck (mentoring coordinator), Paul Lampe (programme director), Warren Bain (practi

A programme that fosters positive and lifelong connections is looking for more volunteers.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki mentoring coordinator Kendra Bilderbeck says the organisation "always" has a waitlist of tamariki.

"Over the past two years, we've had an influx of volunteers but our waitlist is always growing."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki aims to build healthy futures for Taranaki's children through mentoring friendships.

It matches children aged 6 to 11 with adult mentors in a professionally and culturally supported one-to-one relationship.

Over the course of a year, they meet once a week, building trust and friendship. Some matches continue for many years, building a strong relationship over time.

Kendra says this year the programme is looking to grow in Stratford and Hāwera.

"It's a beneficial programme for both the mentor and the child and we're looking to grow it."

People interested can contact Kendra, or another staff member through the website.

"We have a chat and then they can fill in an application pack and a police check. Once we've gone through the checks we visit them at their home and go through an interview."

Mentors are supported through the entire process, with a training evening taking place multiple times a year.

"Once they've gone through the training night we check they want to proceed and if they do, we ask they commit to the programme for a year and then we get started on the matching programme."

It's important that each match is perfect.

"We make sure all our matches are good to ensure they last and become lifelong connections."

The family and their children are also supported through the entire process.

"We regularly check in with everyone to ensure everything is going well."

To find out more, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki Facebook page, or click here