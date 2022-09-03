Stratford volunteer drivers Mindy Mockett (left) and Leah Macdonald are ready to deliver meals to Stratford whānau in need. Photo / Supplied

Locals are helping locals in Stratford, making sure young families are fed and cared for.

Less than a year after free support service Bellyful started in New Plymouth, it has expanded to cover Stratford through to Eltham. The non-profit, volunteer-based organisation helps whānau with babies or young children by cooking and delivering free meals when support is needed.

"We've just delivered our 1000th meal in New Plymouth and we're delighted we can now offer this practical support to whānau in Stratford as well," says New Plymouth branch coordinator Lynley Stringer.

"We're still preparing and freezing the meals in New Plymouth, but we have a pair of keen drivers in Stratford, ready to make local deliveries. We are always looking for more delivery volunteers to share the load so please get in touch if you want to find out more."

Bellyful gets referrals from community agencies such as Plunket nurses, midwives and social workers. People can also self-refer, or refer family or friends. To make a referral, go to www.bellyful.org.nz and scroll down to the 'fill bellies' button.

Lynley says local business Sinclair Electrical and Refrigeration Ltd made the expansion easier by donating a freezer to store the frozen meals in Stratford.

"We were blown away by their generosity, and the generosity of all our sponsors."

Bellyful has 25 national branches, each operated and funded independently by local volunteers, supporters and sponsors. Since 2009, these Bellyful teams have provided more than 196,700 meals to New Zealand whānau.