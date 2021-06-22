Bell Brooke Racing Stables: keeping horses happy a key to success

Trudy Keegan with Aimee's Jewel. Photo/ Supplied

For local horsewomen Trudy Keegan what started as a childhood dream and then a hobby has now become a thriving business.

A few years ago, Trudy and her husband Vaughan turned their 32ha property on the outskirts of Stratford into an equine training facility run under the banner of Bellbrooke racing stables. The facility has between 70 and 80 horses in Trudy's full-time care all year, she says.

The business employs seven staff and Trudy says they are all as passionate about their work as she is.

"We really are one big happy family at Bellbrooke. You must have a love and passion for horses as it's early mornings and a 24/7 job no matter the weather or day of the week, the horses need exercising and feeding. We really are slaves to our horses - they get the best of everything."

Trudy and her team provide a range of services, from weaning and handling foals to the daily training of up to 45 thoroughbreds. Trudy also does equine body work, travelling throughout Taranaki to treat horses as well as offering short term housing at her stables for horses for treatment and therapeutic schooling.

Trudy's hard work and dedication has paid off, with the horses receiving fantastic results at competitions, with more than 60 winners trained by Trudy.

"The standout is Aimee's Jewel recently winning the Group 3 Canterbury Breeder stakes. It really was a magical day. It was our first time taking a horse to Riccarton and to win a Group 3 in only her fifth start was a dream result. Another stand out in the stable is Winston, who won earlier this month. He is a horse we all are excited about he as has star quality and a very bright future ahead of him."

Trudy says her job is more than just a job, it is a passion.

"I love what I do. The days are long and at times challenging but I wouldn't have it any other way. I've dedicated my whole life to horses and I'm proud of what we have achieved so far and there's plenty more to come with the beautiful horses and support network of people around us. We are excited for the future."