Bell-Booth Ltd wins coveted Best Trade Exhibit title at Stratford A&P Show

Bell-Booth Ltd received Best Trade Exhibit at the Stratford A&P Show 2020. Pictured are Matt and Doug Surgenor with Stratford A&P Show president Paul Vanner and show secretary Vicki Jagersma.

Every year at the Stratford A&P Show, stall holders put effort into their trade displays in the hope of winning the coveted Best Trade Exhibit title for the year.

At this year's show, which had the added prestige of being host to the Royal Dairy Show, the judges' job was harder than ever, says Paul Vanner, Stratford A&P Society president.

"All the stalls look great and it is clear everyone has put effort into the displays."

After much deliberation, the grand title of Best Trade Exhibit was awarded to family-owned New Zealand Agri company Bell-Booth Ltd. The runner-up or reserve title went to Garden Ornaments and two special awards were also given out to FieldTorque Taranaki Ltd and MG Taranaki.