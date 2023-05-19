The Beef and Lamb NZ Field Day includes a farm tour, a free barbecue meal and plenty of learning opportunities. Photo / Beef and Lamb NZ

The Beef and Lamb NZ Field Day includes a farm tour, a free barbecue meal and plenty of learning opportunities. Photo / Beef and Lamb NZ

Farmers are encouraged to get off the farm and spend a day learning about effective water systems.

The Beef and Lamb New Zealand Field Day takes place on Thursday, May 25, at the back of Stratford on Layton and Niki Well’s property.

Ellie Cranswick, from Sheppard Agriculture, is coordinating the event.

“The Wells are looking to develop their farm and are also looking into forestry development. There will be a person from the Taranaki Regional Council who will speak about the options in forestry development.”

She says the event will cover a variety of topics including management benefits from a high level of subdivision, technology specifications for on-farm water system management, water systems development and cost-benefit analysis, sheep breeding productivity, and forestry for marginal livestock country.

The field day events are about getting farmers together.

“It will be an informative day with a farm tour.”

She says Erica Van Reenan from AgFirst will speak on the day.

“Erica is the managing director of AgFirst Manawatū-Whanganui. She works with various clients across New Zealand and the primary sector at the interface of environmental management and farm systems. She will speak about the report she did on water system development and the profit margins they have.”

Ellie says Erica has previous roles with industry and government.

“In 2017, Erica co-authored the report analysing the value of stock water reticulation in hill country and has since supported a number of farmers in implementing their systems. Erica is a partner of Morrison Farming, a 1250ha sheep and beef breeding and finishing farm in the Rangitikei.”

She says it’s important to know motorbikes and side-by-sides are required for the field day.

“Helmets must be worn on side-by-sides and motorbikes with a maximum of two people per quad bike. Operators need to be competent on hill country.”

At the end of the day there is a barbecue meal sponsored by IPEX Pipelines NZ.

The Details

What: Beef and Lamb NZ Taranaki Farming for Profit Field Day

When: Thursday, May 25, 11am-4pm

Where: Layton and Niki Wells’ property, Standish Rd

Other: Registrations essential. Visit https://beeflambnz.com/events to register. Bring a packed lunch and your own motorbike or side-by-side.